Cannock man, 23, charged over drug and driving offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamie Bradley, aged 23, was charged following a stop-and-search of a vehicle on Victoria Street in Hednesford at around 1.30pm on May 16 where a large quantity of cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found.

Bradley, of Cannock, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug, driving without a licence and without insurance.

He is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on November 6.