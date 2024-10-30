Express & Star
Cannock man, 23, charged over drug and driving offences

A man is due to appear in court charged with a number of drug and driving offences in Hednesford earlier this year following a stop and search.

By Lauren Hill
Published

Jamie Bradley, aged 23, was charged following a stop-and-search of a vehicle on Victoria Street in Hednesford at around 1.30pm on May 16 where a large quantity of cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found.

Bradley, of Cannock, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug, driving without a licence and without insurance.

He is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

