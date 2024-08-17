Music-making drug dealer finally locked up after four years selling crack and heroin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andrew Fernandes, 22, has been dealing drugs for four years but finally was sent to prison at Stafford Crown Court yesterday.

Fernandes was caught when a plain-clothes police officer spotted him selling drugs in broad daylight in Broad Street, Cannock, in August 2022.

Prosecuting, Omar Majid said: "Mr Fernandes was seen taking cash off a man in his left hand and handing him something with the other hand. The officer followed him to Hyde Court."

When police raided a flat in Hyde Court they found wraps of cocaine and heroin in a bag which had Fernandes' finger prints, electronic scales, cash and phones with messages about drug sales.