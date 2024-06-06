Music enthusiasts expected to turn out in Cannock for record fair

Smiths fan Michael Stanier has set up a company called Golden Lights Record Fairs – it is named after one of the band's singles.

The Stoke-On-Trent based music enthusiast, who admits his tastes are based around Indie and Brit Pop, hopes to continue the resurgence of vinyl and classic records when the event is staged at The Station Hotel, Stafford Road on Sunday June 16. The venue is known for staging live music and around 12 exhibitors are booked to appear from all genres and eras of music.

Michael said: "The first one I held was in Kidsgrove and that was big success – people came from far and wide and the stall holders were very pleased with the response

"The Station is a good venue with plenty of room and I know there are a lot of music fans in Cannock. There has definitely been an upward trend in the sales of vinyl and compact discs recently and this is partly in response to that and partly just to get people's enthusiasm for live music and classic records going again."

The event runs at The Station, Cannock from 10am to 3pm on Sunday June 16 from 10am-3pm with free entry and will then be held on the third Sunday of every month.