Police search for hero-passerby after boy, 11, threatened at knifepoint by man on mobility scooter

The man pointed the blade at him, demanded his bag, which the boy handed over, during the incident that happened in the middle of the afternoon.

However, a member of the public driving past pulled over to help the boy. He shouted at the would-be robber, who dropped the bag and ran off.

It happened in the Hednesford Road area of Cannock on Monday, January 29 at 3:30pm. The suspect was on a grey mobility scooter.

Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following an attempted robbery of a boy in Cannock.

"At around 3.30pm on Monday, the boy, aged 11, was stopped by a man on a grey mobility scooter on Hednesford Road. He got off the scooter, pointed a knife at the boy and demanded his bag, which the boy handed over."

Staffordshire Police want to speak to the member of the public who stopped to assist the boy.

Staffordshire Police continued: "A member of the public saw what happened when he was driving a white Ford Fiesta in the area. He got out of the car and shouted at the suspect who dropped the bag and ran off.

"We’ve been investigating what happened and we’re really keen on speaking to the man who came to the boy’s aid to find out more."

He is described as being white with short brown hair and having a muscular build. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike trainers. He also has a tattoo of a skull on the back of one of his hands.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 258 of 30 January, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

People with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.