Man charged with theft after jumper and trousers taken from store

Daniel Turner will appear at Cannock Magistrates in March after being charged with stealing the items from Under Armour at the McArthurGlen Outlet in Cannock, with officers from Staffordshire Police and security staff locating a man later.

The 28-year-old from Walsall has been given conditional police bail to appear in court on March 6.

