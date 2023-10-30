Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on Cannock roundabout

A man has died after a crash occurred near the Churchbridge roundabouts in Cannock. Photo: Google Street View.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 12.38pm to Eastern Way, near the Churchbridge roundabouts and the Orbital Retail Park.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Ambulance crews began administering trauma care to the motorcyclist, but he was soon confirmed as deceased.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance crews immediately began administering specialist trauma care, but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The car driver was uninjured in the incident.”

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Orbital Islands, Cannock, just after 12.30pm following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"We went to the scene with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Highways and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV and dashcam footage from the area are asked to get in touch with us.