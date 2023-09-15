Appeal for information after boy makes grab at girl who 'managed to get to place of safety'

Officers from Staffordshire Police are searching the area around Hemlock Way

Staffordshire Police have issued an appeal for help after the incident, which saw a boy described as mixed-heritage and aged between 16 and 17 approach a girl at a nature reserve near Hemlock Way.

The incident on Wednesday happened around 5pm and saw the boy grab the victim, a girl in her teens, who was able to get away to a place of safety and who was left shaken, but not injured.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have begun a search of the area and have appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "

"We are investigating after a girl was approached by a boy in Cannock.

"It happened just before 5pm on Wednesday (September 13) at a nature reserve near Hemlock Way.

"The suspect, who is described as mixed-heritage, roughly 16 or 17, of a slim build with dreadlocks, grabbed the victim.

"The victim, a girl in her teens, managed to get to a place of safety. She was not injured but was left shaken by the ordeal.

"We carried out a thorough search of the area once the incident was reported to us.

"Officers are continuing to support the victim and are carrying out a number of enquiries and patrols locally in the area today (September 15).

"We’re keen to speak to anyone with any information which could help us with our investigation. We think the suspect may have ran past two other boys who were in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to them to find out more.

"Call 101, quoting incident 534 of 13 September, or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk