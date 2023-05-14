Police seize 'dangerous' weapons in Cannock town centre raid with theatre on lockdown

The area around Church Street where the police action took place. Photo: Google Street Map

A team of officers from Cannock Police were called to Church Street in Cannock on Saturday after receiving multiple reports of public order offences and large numbers of people involved on the street.

The action saw the nearby Prince of Wales Theatre locked down while the raid was carried out.

The team, comprising armed and unarmed officers, arrived at 7.15pm, and used a Section 60 order to stop and search people and a Section 34 dispersal order to direct people to leave the area.

No one was harmed in the action by the officers, but a number of bladed and dangerous weapons were found during a search.

Officers from Cannock Police are now conducting a search of the area to secure evidence and confirm what happened on the site.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "We were called to multiple reports of public order offences on Church Street, Cannock from around 7:15pm on Saturday.

"Due to the large numbers involved, a team of officers, both armed and unarmed, were deployed to the scene.

"No one was harmed, however, a number of bladed and dangerous weapons were found during a search.

"All the weapons have been seized and a scene has been established to secure evidence and confirm the circumstances of the incident.

"A Section 60 order, to stop and search people without suspicion, and a Section 34 dispersal order, giving officers power to direct a person who has committed or is likely to commit anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area, were authorised last night.

"These orders will expire after 8pm this evening.

"Whilst officers continue to investigate, anyone with further information about the disorder is asked to contact 101 quoting 765 of 13 May."

Cannock East Councillor Tony Johnson said it was unsettling to find out about weapons on the street of Cannock.

He said: "Most towns have their lively times on a Saturday night, but I will say that weapons and potential firearms in a place like Cannock are very out of place and not what the local populace see in their town.