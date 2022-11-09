Closed pub to reopen next week after previous landlord hit by spiralling costs

The Wheatsheaf pub in Cannock has a new operator taking over on November 18

The Wheatsheaf Inn at Laney Green in Wolverhampton Road, Cannock, was closed on Monday, after landlord Vik Jamwal made the announcement.

He cited the soaring energy costs as the reason for leaving the establishment.

He said: "I have been working in the business of pubs for 10 years and been running The Wheatsheaf for six, but now with the increase in rent and the energy crisis now, I cannot continue to run this pub.

"My energy costs were 23 pence per kWh but have now gone over four times over and is now 96 pence, and so we cannot continue to run like this with the increasing cost."

Marston's has now confirmed that a new operator is in place to take over the Wheatsheaf Inn from Friday, November 18, and it will be reopening soon.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "A new operator is taking over the Wheatsheaf at the end of next week.

"Vik is a long-time partner of Marston’s and we continue work with him at his other pubs.

"His departure has been brought about by energy price increases, his current utility contract ended this week and he has taken the opportunity to leave now.