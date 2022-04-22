Bikers set to join charity trip in honour of inspirational Stephen Sutton

Thousands of pounds were raised at the 2019 event

The Stephen Sutton Ride Out takes place again on May 15 in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The annual event, which first took place in 2013, is in memory of Stephen, who passed away in 2014, having made a huge impact as a Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador and fundraiser.

Having been first diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 15, Stephen, of Burntwood, made a bucket list in 201, via Facebook, of things he wanted to achieve, with a goal of raising £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust at number one on his list.

Stephen Sutton

He went on to raise millions and more than £5.8m has now been raised in his name.

This year’s Stephen Sutton Ride Out comes after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

And Stephen’s mother Jane said: “It’s wonderful to be able to hold one of my favourite local fundraising events again after a two-year break.

“We hope people will once again come out as they have done every year, since the first ‘Ride-Out’ in 2013 to give us a wave and ‘thumbs-up’ as we pass along the 27-mile route.”

The event starts at 10.30am at Lichfield Rugby Club, passes through the villages out towards Tamworth and back through Kings Bromley and Fradley before the last few miles in Burntwood, finishing at Burntwood Rugby Club at about noon, where there will be live music, food and motorcycle stalls and family events.

Full details can be found at

www.facebook.com/StephenSuttonRideOut

The event has already raised more than £50,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The last time the event was staged in 2019, a total of £8000 was raised adding to Stephen’s fundraising total.