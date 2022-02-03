Independent ladies' gym expands and offers sessions for men

Some of the ladies who use Xhersize, with creator Julie Tolley centre

Julie Tolley runs an independent ladies gym, called Xhersize, in Bridgtown, and has now also opened up separate sessions for men.

The 45-year-old mother-of-three, who lives in Cannock, officially opened the centre in 2018 aimed at women who were looking for weight loss or to stay mentally and physically fit.

Julie said: "I opened the centre after joining a ladies gym and going through an apprenticeship.

"I realised that particularly many older women suffered from health difficulties and were not wanting to go to a traditional gym.

"I decided to open the gym with my husband, Mark, and run all the sessions.

"A range of ladies from different age groups are members and the oldest members are in their 80s.

"We are now reaching our fourth birthday and I realised that older men with health issues also needed somewhere that offered something different from a conventional gym.

"I now open the gym from 8.30am to 7pm to women on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday and Friday and from 8am to 11.30am on Saturday.

"Men-only sessions take place from 3.30pm to 5pm on Tuesday and Friday and from 11.30am to 1pm on Saturday.

"We are not like a normal conventional gym and are all about keeping our members confident, independent and healthy.

"We have members with different health issues like Multiple Sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes, fibromyalgia and many other conditions.

"I have recently been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and know how important it is to stay physically and mentally fit to help with my condition.

"It is important for people to help themselves by keeping active even though they may be in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

"There is equipment at the gym that helps the less mobile and older people to remain active."