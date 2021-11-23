Lawyers Arts Club holding panel discussion on the rise of spiking incidents in clubs

The first Lawyers Art Club meeting last month

Paris Theodorou, who also serves on Heath Hayes and Wimblebury Parish Council, will be outlining the criminal and legal angle of nightclub attacks at the event on Thursday.

Joining Mr Theodoru will be a West Midlands Police Officer and Jasmine Kahn, a journalist and bar worker who has written about abuse extensively.

The debate is being hosted by the Lawyers Art Club in Birmingham and its director Alexander Mahrra whose helped raise awareness of the attacks on women through producing hard hitting posters.

New Heath Hayes Councillor Paris Theodorou said: "It’s no surprise that spiking incidents have caused great concern amongst women who merely want to go out and enjoy themselves safely.

"After realising the depth of feeling we put together a panel of professionals who can contribute to the debate."

As a founder of the Lawyers Arts Club Paris believes artists and legal professionals can inspire each other."

“By utilising the arts and creating artworks with a legal narrative the Lawyers Arts Club encourages open discussion regarding the biggest issues in society."

The Ask for Angela campaign, which urges women who feel vulnerable in pubs and clubs to ask a member of staff "for Angela" which will ensure they are protected, will also be discussed at event, above Cherry Reds, on John Bright Street.

Mr Mahrra added: "We also have three female artists all in their early twenties and from the Birmingham area that have each created their own artwork around our latest Club Project to raise awareness around the term Ask for Angela.

"We will be distributing these as posters for free around Birmingham venues."

He added: "After the panel discussion, which starts at 7pm, between 8:30pm and 11pm we will have live musical performances from Birmingham based musicians Osirus B and Master Ish who have both written and produced their own songs titled Ask for Angela and will be performing them for the very first time on the legendary Cherry Reds stage."