Newlife charity fashion superstore extends opening hours for Black Friday clamour

The Newlife superstore in Cannock

The Hemlock Way store will be taking advantage of Black Friday for the first time since 2019 and will open from 8am for savvy shoppers looking for bargains.

There will be 50 lines with prices from just £1 and anyone spending £50 will save 20 per cent and spending £100 will save 30 per cent.

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Newlife head of retail stores, said: "With stores temporarily closed due to Covid this is the first Black Friday sale we have been able to hold since 2019 – so we have pulled out the stops to offer some fantastic deals.

"We do want to retain some mystery here, so you’ll have to come into store to see for yourself, but I promise it will be worth it – there will be lots of different items for men, women and children, including teddy shoes in three different colours for £1, a pack of four children’s t-shirts for £2 and coats for just £5 – including one which has an RRP of £85!

"By shopping at Newlife customers not only get the chance to buy brand new items at dramatically reduced prices, they are also helping to change the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the country."

Newlife provide equipment and support for disabled and terminally ill children their families through both grants and the emergency loan of equipment when a family is in crisis.

Around 300 leading High Street retailers and manufacturers donate items to Newlife that would otherwise be destined for landfill, mainly customer returns, faulty items or end of line products. Where possible, they are re-sold at a reduced rate in Newlife’s stores locally, raising vital funds for the charity’s services.

Newlife also loan specialist toys through their Play Therapy Pod service, operates a nurse-run helpline and contributes to changes in local and national policies on the provision of equipment for disabled children.