Drivers warned of disruption with several Staffordshire road closures for essential works due

Staffordshire County Council has released a series of notices for works taking place across South Staffordshire and Cannock Chase of where works will be taking place and how long the works are anticipated to take.

The works will begin on Stile Cop Road in Rugeley on Monday, January 29, with gas maintenance works taking place to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes and set to go on until February 9.

Another set of works starting on Monday, January 9 will see water connection works take place on Four Ashes Road in Somerford, with the length of the road between Four Ashes and Somerford Lane in Crateford closed to traffic, and expected to be completed by February 2.

In Seisdon, Tinkers Castle Road will be closed on January 31 for telecommunication works, with diversions around Fox Road, Bridgnorth Road and and the A454 and B4176, while Hatch Lane in Weston Under Lizard will be closed on the same day for the same sort of works.

Both Broad Lane in Springhill and Church Road in Shareshill will close for works on February 12, with the communication pipe repair works in Springhill set to be completed by February 13 and the water connection works in Shareshill scheduled for completion by February 14.

Three other sets of works will begin on February 12 in Dunston, Brewood and Kinver, with School Lane in Dunston closing for bridge repairs which are expected to be completed by February 14, Shutt Green Lane in Brewood closing for electrical connection works until February 16 and Stone Lane in Kinver closing until February 15 for electrical connection works.

Finally, the replacement of a manhole cover and frame on Cemetery Road in Cannock will see the road closed on February 14, while Shop Lane in Oaken will be closed from February 15 to March 1 for kerbing, tarmac and association works on the road.

To find out more about the different road closures happening across Staffordshire, go to staffordshire.gov.uk/Highways/roadworks/Road-works.aspx.