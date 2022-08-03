Mountain biking a hit for those attending area of beauty

A large crowd gather around one of the tougher parts of the course

Cannock Chase became a focal point for fans of mountain biking and interested onlookers alike as it hosted the mountain bike competitions for male and female riders.

More than 1,000 people journeyed to Birches Valley Forest Centre in the heart of the Chase to see riders from 15 countries and territories take on a course described as fast and hilly, with a lot of twists and turns over its 29 sections.

Cannock Chase was transformed into an international sporting arena

The sun shone on the Birches Valley basin as fans arrived on bike, by shuttle bus from Stafford or through simply walking across the Chase from their homes in Slitting Mill, Hednesford and Rugeley.

Spectators were able to get through security and into the arena quickly

The security measures were quick and effective, with people able to get in and either find their seats in the main stand next to the start and finish line or by leaning on the barriers in the middle of the course.

There were also ample opportunities for people who hadn't been able to get tickets beforehand to see the riders go by along the 4.8 kilometre course on eight laps of the men's race and seven for the women's.

Volunteers have been working to ensure everyone enjoys their day out

Food and drink stations were seeing excellent business as well, with the warm weather encouraging some to enjoy a pint of beer or cider, while the Severn Trent water stations were kept busy with people looking to rehydrate.

Many of the people coming to watch the two races were those who had used Cannock Chase in the past to ride the mountain biking trails.

Spectators on the course cheer on Sam Gaze as he hits the front

Lindsay Hulme from Lichfield had come with her husband Andy and children Jack and Evie and said it was Jack's love on mountain biking that had got the family into it.

She said: "My son got into mountain biking several years ago and he kind of dragged the whole family into it, so we've all got into it and when we saw it was going to take place local to us, we applied for tickets and got them.

"It's a beautiful setting to have it in as well and we've seen concerts here before, so to see the backdrop of the trees and all the people is just fantastic.

"I thought it was really well organised with getting people here and getting them through security and we got straight in, so it's been a great experience."

England's Joe Blackmore hits a downhill section on the course

Mary Clifford from Rugeley was watching the event with her husband John and said they'd found out tickets were available the day before, so snapped them up to come.

She said: "I had applied originally and missed out, but I checked yesterday and found there were some left over, so we made sure to come here today.

"The setting here is great, with such good organisation and we're really happy to be here as we've ridden bikes here before and it's nice to be there to see the event."

Lichfield Cycling Club members Claire Rhead and son William cheer on England

Among the people watching their athletes in action was Scottish cycling chief executive Nick Rennie, who said it was a fantastic facility and a family-friendly venue.

He said: "It's a great chance to encourage people locally to get on their bikes and go for a ride and I think having the Commonwealth Games here will really help as they're called the Friendly Games.

"The track itself looks like a great course with a wide variety of trails and I've been very impressed with it, as well as the reception we've had since getting here."

The racing itself saw some top quality action from both races, with Sam Gaze retaining his Commonwealth title and Evie Richards from England dominating from start to finish to win gold in the women's race.

Rhys Hidrio from Jersey came 10th in the men's race and said the race had been a tough one, but also said the setting had been a great one to race in.

He said: "There's loads of great mountain biking in this area and it was great to see loads of people coming out to watch it today, with awesome crowds lining the course and cheering everyone on.