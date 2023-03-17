Scrutiny board questions decision to close GP surgery

The NHS’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) has defended its decision to close Burntwood Health and Wellbeing centre. Photo: Google Street Map

The NHS’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) defended its decision to close the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre under questioning by Lichfield District Council’s Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, March 16.

The committee questioned the organisation responsible for the plan to close the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre and forcing almost 5000 patients to go other GP practices.

Representatives of the Integrated Care Board, (ICB) set up by the Government last year, has responsibility for local NHS functions and budgets, have said they would close the centre in March 2024 when the existing contract with GPs comes to an end.

The patients, using the word they say they must use, will then be “dispersed”.

Vice Chair of the Committee, Councillor Steve Norman, said: “I pointed out that in January 9.20 per cent of patients with the Darwin Practice, based at Greenwood House, had to wait over 28 days for an appointment.

"That’s 951 patients in one practice in one month and this can get only get worse if, say, 3,000 or 4,000 patients decide to join it.

“I also pointed out that the current planning permission, the third ‘temporary’ permission granted in 2019 for a further 5 years, had the following condition:

"This permission shall be granted for a limited period expiring on September 30 2024 and at the end of this period, the building shall be removed from the site and the land cleared and reinstated to its condition immediately prior to the implementation of permission [in 2008] or to any other use/condition which may be otherwise approved in respect of this site.’.

“Their ‘plan’ is for the new centre to be up and running in 2025, 15 years after Burntwood residents were promised it, but no planning application submitted yet.

"Greenwood House took 2 years and 7 months from planning application to opening so that would mean October 2025 for the replacement.

"It would also mean Burntwood would be without even a temporary health centre for over a year and that’s if planning permission was submitted in the next couple of weeks.”