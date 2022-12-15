Staffordshire charity in plea for help to find new base

Liberty Jamboree

Liberty Jamboree, a charity for children and young adults with physical and learning disabilities based in Staffordshire, says its current building in Burntwood is to be demolished in the new year.

Bosses say it will leave the charity homeless and unable to operate its educational, youth and day provisions and inclusive sports opportunities for children aged eight upwards.

Due to the pandemic, Liberty lost two years of opportunity to find a new home at a time when the demand for its services and provision grew.

It says it has exhausted all leads to find a building to relocate to and is now appealing to the public for help.

Maggi Huckfield, CEO of Liberty, said: "We are pleading for assistance from the public and our community to save Liberty and prevent the devastation that will follow should we have to close.

"We need help in finding a suitable home, as the clock is ticking and time is running out.

"We only have three months until we are homeless and are asking for help to find either a long-term lease on an empty building that we can renovate or a piece of land that we can build on in the local area.

"We are also seeking support from corporate sponsors and local businesses to help secure the future of our members."

She added: "We are getting four to six referrals weekly for our programmes. Where will our members end up if we have to close?

"For many of our members we are their family, they attend daily and receive far more than just a project to attend.

"Liberty evolved from a small grant from Staffordshire County Council when the youth services closed in 2015 and have never looked back until now.”