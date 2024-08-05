Would Ewe believe it: Staffordshire farmer Nick takes she shearing record off the Kiwis with an expert and energetic show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nick Greaves, aged 29. shore 764 lambs in eight hours at Amerton Farm Meadows near Stafford on Saturday. It meant the eight-hours strong wool lamb shearing record came out of New Zealand for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Nick Greaves goes for the record for the most sheep sheared in a limited time..

In an atmosphere more akin to a darts tournament or wrestling match, with cheering supporters and loud music throughout, Nick set a fast pace by shearing 199 lambs in the first two hours, following on with runs of 195, 190 and 180 in the next three sessions which took place throughout the afternoon.

Nick Greaves is cheered on in his world record attempt by (L-R). L-R: His dadRob; Wife Kate and her sister: Nicola Clarke.

He was always well ahead of the target of 754 set by New Zealander Jack Fagan in December 2022.

Nick, aged 29, farms in partnership with his parents in Staffordshire, running 1,350 ewes, 500 ewe lambs and 150 cattle.

He has been contract shearing since he was 16 years old and has successfully competed in competitions in New Zealand and Italy as well as all over Britain

Previously he had set a a two stand British rceord with Llyr Jones from Wales and a single stand record which was beaten a week later and said he wanted to use those experiences as a stepping stone to the world record.

The record attempt was overseen by a four-man panel of referees appointed by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, one from New Zealand and three from the UK.

Nick was exhausted and emotional at the finish with wife Kate and son Eric..

Fundraising took place throughout the event on behalf of Cancer Research UK, as Nick's family has been affected by the disease and the day was overseen and promoted by British Wool.

British Wool's Shearing Manager Richard Schofield said: "We are all very proud of Nick he showed great technique and stamina and used his experience from many shows in recent months to successfully take the record.

"As a member organisation, British Wool is committed to supporting the next generation of shearers and we were delighted to support Nick to help him achieve his goals which he did."