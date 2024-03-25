Latest application for a renewable energy battery station on green belt land

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are key to transforming energy collected from renewable energy and entering it into the National Grid.

Following similar applications in Great Barr, Walsall and Wolverhampton, the new planned BESS is adjacent to Hinksford Substation, Hinksford Lane, Hinksford, Kingswinford.

Balance Power Projects has applied to South Staffordshire Council for permission to build the BESS.

In a statement to the council, the company said: "The site is located within the jurisdiction of South Staffordshire District Council, the site is also identified to fall within the 'Open Countryside' for development management purposes and also falls within the West Midlands Green Belt.

"This application seeks planning permission for the construction and operation of a battery energy storage facility together with associated infrastructure, access and landscaping on land adjacent to the Hinksford Lane substation.

"Battery storage schemes also allow more renewable energy production to be integrated into the system."

The statement added: "The variable supply that is inherent in renewables creates peaks and troughs in electricity production. Battery storage facilities, such as the one subject to this application, smooth out any peaks and troughs in electricity supply, being able to respond at short notice to requests from National Grid to generate electricity."

There will be 36 individual battery units at the facility, with each one over two metres high.

The statement added: "The proposed battery units (approx. 36) would have the appearance of large shipping containers and have a height of approximately 2.5m, length of approximately 9.3m and a width of 1.7m. The proposed batteries will be sited atop 300mm concrete pad foundations.

"The nine containerised MV inverter units would be a similar size and appearance to a standard shipping container, measuring 2.4m wide x 6.1m long x 3m high.

"Similarly to the battery units, the Inverter units will be sited atop concrete pad foundations."

A public consultation is being held with local residents invited to leave comments and objections until April 5.