Motorsport event venue evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

The Motorsport with Attitude event, which takes place at the Staffordshire County Showground, was put on hold on Saturday after a high level of carbon monoxide was found in the air.

The event started at 9am with hundreds of people turning up to see the annual motorsport event. However, by 1.45pm everyone was ushered to evacuate the building due to reported high levels of carbon monoxide.

The waiting to get into the venue was also criticised with many saying the line was too long. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography The event was visited by hundreds of motor enthusiasts. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography The motorsports show was cut short when officials recorded a high level of carbon monoxide in the air. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography The event was called off due to 'poor ventilation' in the Staffordshire Showground. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography The annual event is loved by many, however, return visitors have said last years event was better. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

One angry attendee said on Facebook: "Sat here at Motorsports with Attitude, what a shambles, not only was it shocking getting in but absolutely no organisation.

"Sat here waiting for the 2.30 show it's now 3.16 we are meant to be in the next show at 4. Oh and get the ambulance on standby for all the people getting gassed out with no ventilation."

Another Facebook user said: "I'm not one to moan stuff but anyone going to the Motorsports with Attitude today don't bother.

"The misses and the kids have all got head ache from the live-action arena because of the fumes in there, hardly any ventilation, we walked around the show in an hour nice selection of cars but all cramped up into three little rooms, nowhere near as good as last year."

Following the issue, the group announced Sunday's event would be undertaken via Live Action, to avoid any further stoppages.

On Facebook, the group announced: "First of all thanks to all the drivers for putting on some great demos today & to everyone that came to MWA. Apologies for the advance ticket queues - lesson learnt there.

"We have taken advice on running the live-action tomorrow, MWA will go ahead as planned but with the live-action cars on display in the arena. Apologies again to those who had to wait in the queue."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called after a member of the public called them reporting of feeling unwell inside the main area.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received reports of high levels of carbon monoxide in the air during a motorsport event in Stafford at the weekend.

"A member of the public visiting the event at the Staffordshire County Showground, on Weston Road, on Saturday, called us at 1.45pm. She reported feeling unwell inside the main arena.

"We evacuated the main building as a precaution after our equipment recorded high levels of carbon monoxide in the area. Advice was also given to organisers of the event and landowners."

The venue has also been approached for comment.