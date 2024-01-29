Express & Star
Staffordshire Police appealing for information about woman who failed to turn up to court

The police are appealing for information about a Cannock woman who failed to turn up to court.

By Adam Smith
Published
Jodie Hope

Staffordshire Police issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of Jodie Hope, from Cannock.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information over the whereabouts of, Jodie Hope from Cannock.

"The 34-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court."

Staffordshire Police did not reveal what the woman was due to appear in court for.

The police spokesman added: "If you see Hope, or you know where she could be, call us on 101. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

