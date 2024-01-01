The A5, in Staffordshire, was closed in both directions between the M6Toll, Church Bridge, and the B4154, near Norton Canes, due to a single-vehicle collision.

The incident was first reported at around 4.50am and resulted in a number of diversions being placed on the route.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "The A5 in Staffordshire is closed in both directions between the M6Toll (Churchbridge) and the B4154 (near NortonCanes), due to a serious single-vehicle collision."

Staffordshire Police are on the scene to help clear the incident, with National Highways saying diversions will be in place for some time.

On their website, National Highways listed the diversions they said: "At Churchbridge Island, take the exit for the A460 towards Cannock. At the roundabout with the A5190, take the third exit onto the A5190

"At Five Ways Island, take the fourth exit onto the B4154. Rejoin the A5 southbound At 'The Turf' roundabout.

"Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on northbound road signs: exit the A5 at 'The Turf' roundabout and take the third exit onto the B4154 towards Heath Hayes. At Five Ways Island, take the first exit onto the A5190 towards Cannock.

"At the roundabout with the A460, take the first exit onto the A460 towards Churchbridge. Rejoin the A5 northbound.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.