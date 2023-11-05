Sold-out Himley Hall bonfire event a 'success' despite wet conditions

A sold-out crowd of around 22,000 people donned their wellies and raincoats before descending upon the Himley site for some Bonfire Night fun on Saturday evening.

Sparklers were lit as a sold-out crowd flocked to Himley on Saturday night

A large funfair was also on site for the youngsters

Following a theme of "a night at the movies", this year's 30-minute firework display was choreographed to the tune of various popular movie soundtracks.

Joining in the fun was beloved film characters who could be could be spotted amongst the crowds on the night - including the cast of Disney's Frozen.

Spectators were invited to sip a beer around the bonfire and browse the offerings of a night market, whilst the youngsters enjoyed the attractions at the large funfair on site.

Heart Radio presenters, Ed James and Gemma Hill, welcomed the large crowd with live entertainers taking to the stage to provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Beloved movie characters could be spotted in the crowds at the event

Thousands braved the wet weather and muddy conditions to enjoy the display

Councillor Phil Atkins, who serves the Kingswinford North and Wall Heath ward, commented that the success of last year's event was "intact" following Saturday's display.

He said: "The show was great, it was probably one of the best fireworks shows we have done. We sold out the tickets so the full 22,000.

"There were lots of people there, the crowd was absolutely packed and were enjoying the music and fireworks.

"We did try as much as we could on social media to say it is very muddy, please wear appropriate clothing. I think the organisers did a fantastic job given the weather.

"The fireworks were set off to theme songs from a collection of popular movies – I think my personal favourite was James Bond, that was particularly good."