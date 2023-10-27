Mental health hospital expansion approved despite protesters' fears over care standards

By Isabelle Parkin

Controversial plans for a new 12-bed unit and school at a mental health hospital have been given the go-ahead, despite protesters raising concerns over patient care.

Members of the "First Do No Harm" group could be seen protesting before the planning meeting
The Ivetsey Bank Hospital, formerly known as Huntercombe Stafford Hospital – which is run by Active Care Group – was told it "requires improvement" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection in June.

