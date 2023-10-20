Woman killed after being hit by car in Staffordshire

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Yoxall Road and the A515 in Kings Bromley at 7.37pm.
They sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Crews arrived to discover one patient, a woman, in a critical condition.
“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”