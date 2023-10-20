Woman killed after being hit by car in Staffordshire

A woman has died after a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Kings Bromley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Yoxall Road and the A515 in Kings Bromley at 7.37pm.

They sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Crews arrived to discover one patient, a woman, in a critical condition.