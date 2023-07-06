Rebecca Adlington

ReCreation will develop plans for the brand-new purpose-built facility at Stychbrook Park after it was chosen over five other bidders, scoring the highest in terms of quality and price.

Adlington won two gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and Parry two bronze medals at the 2004 games in Athens.

It will replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre and feature a six-lane 25metre swimming pool, a vending area, a dance studio, a changing area for outdoor activity, a 3G pitch, an 80-station fitness and toning suite, spin studio and cycling points.

The company says it employs a unique above-ground swimming pool design which is more affordable than the traditional construction method requiring excavation and features variable depth.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “I am delighted that in ReCreation we have secured a company with the expertise to deliver exactly what Lichfield needs, endorsed by two of the finest swimmers this country has ever produced.

“We know how important quality leisure facilities are to the district’s residents and appointing a designer for the new leisure centre is an important step towards bringing the project to fruition.”