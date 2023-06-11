Thousands turn out to watch epic Ironman triathlon in Staffordshire

Thousands of people turned out to watch the Ironman 70.3 in Staffordshire on Sunday.

Competitors from across the world lined up to take part in the triathlon event, starting with the 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater Country Park in the early hours.

This was followed by a 56-mile bike course through the heart of the Staffordshire countryside and Cannock Chase AONB, and a 13.1-mile run around Stafford taking in Stafford Castle before crossing the finish line at South Walls.

Throughout the day, the athletes were cheered on by family, friends and residents along the route and at the designated Spectator hotspots, including Chasewater Country Park, Stafford town centre and Stafford Castle.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: “The event returned once again this year and the crowds turned out in force to cheer on the competitors along the route.

“It really is a huge opportunity to showcase nationally and internationally what a fantastic county we live in and I would like to thank the organisers, residents and businesses and of course the competitors themselves for making it such a fantastic day.”

The event is a collaboration between Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire, Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council.

Gillian Pardesi, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people from Staffordshire, as well as competitors from across the country and international athletes, taking part and I am in awe of them all.

“The huge crowds lining the streets to encourage them to complete this grueling competition was a tribute to how popular the event is. It has brought thousands of people - competitors, their friends, family, and spectators - to the heart of our town and it was great to hear from cafes, bars and other retail outlets about the boost the event brings to their trade.”

Lewis Peacock, Ironman race director, said: “We always get such a really warm reception in Staffordshire and this year was, once again no exception.

“Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire is a stunning course and perfect for both the most experienced athletes to those signing up for their very first Ironman event.

“We had competitors of all ages, from all walks of life and with different stories to tell about why they were taking part. So, if you are tempted, please do visit our website to find out more about this and our other fantastic events.”