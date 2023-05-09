Car driver taken to hospital after crash with van on M6Toll

The crash occurred on the M6 Toll Road near Chasewater. Photo: Google Street Map

Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions T5 for Shenstone and T6 for Brownhills after the collision earlier this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and found a car and a van.

The male driver of the car was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to Good Hope Hospital for further assessment for minor injuries, while the driver of the van, also male, was assessed at the scene, but discharged after not requiring hospital treatment.

National Highways was reporting three miles of congestion and 30-minute delays shortly before 8.45am, before reporting all lanes were open again at around 9.15am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.50am this morning to reports of an RTC on the M6 Toll Northbound near Chasetown, Burntwood.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a van had been in a collision.

"The driver of the car, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being taken to Good Hope Hospital for further assessments.

"The driver of the van, also a man, was assessed by medics but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment.

Elsewhere, barrier repairs left one lane of the M6 northbound closed between junctions 10 and 10A for most of the morning.