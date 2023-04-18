Notification Settings

Northbound M6 reopens from emergency overnight repair work after major lorry crash and fire

Temporary barriers have been put in place on the M6 after a dramatic lorry crash closed the road for more than 24 hours over the course of two days.

The aftermath of the major incident on the M6 near Penkridge. Photo: National Highways
The aftermath of the major incident on the M6 near Penkridge. Photo: National Highways

The northbound M6 was closed between Junctions 12 and 13, near Penkridge, last night for the barriers to be put in place.

One lane remains closed past the scene on Tuesday morning for further nearside barrier repairs.

Drivers faced long delays and five miles of congestion after a lorry jack-knifed and burst into flames on Sunday. A man was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: “Due to the severity of the barrier damage it will take a while for us to be able to carry out a permanent repair. There’s no time frame for that yet. We are however intending to install some temporary barriers overnight tonight to ensure the safety of road users and continued protection of the bridge.

“We will be installing the temporary barriers tonight after 10pm and it will be done under a total closure of the northbound carriageway between Junctions 12 and 13.

“We expect it to take several hours rather than the full night.

“Traffic will be diverted via the hollow triangle – leave the M6 at Junction 12 and take the A5 westbound to the A449 at Gailey and then the A449 northbound to rejoin the M6 at Junction 13.

“Once those barriers are in place the current speed restriction will be lifted and the M6 will operate with three lanes instead of four until the full repair has been completed.”

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday morning after reports of an overturned lorry on fire. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was already out of the vehicle when ambulance crews arrived and was subsequently taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

