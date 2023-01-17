Council tax to rise by 5% in Staffordshire in each of next two years

Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council has unveiled plans to increase council tax by 2.99 per cent plus an additional two per cent ring-fenced for social care – the maximum allowed without a referendum.

It means a Band D property will pay £1,471.23 a year, an increase of £70 on 2022-23. The spike will come into effect from April and will be followed by a further 4.99 per cent increase in 2024-25.

Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said economic factors such as inflation and rising energy costs – coupled with long-term issues such as increased demands on social care – meant there were "challenging times" ahead.

He said this year and next would be "particularly difficult" for the authority due to a "greater degree of economic uncertainty".

"We don't want to put up our council tax a penny more than we have to, but we do recognise that there are demands on us," Mr Parry said.

"There is a degree of discretion for councils as to whether we implement that increase, but it's very difficult to not take it and then complain that money is tight.

"We also have to plan for the years ahead, when there will probably be further changes in health and social care – the way it is delivered and the way we provide it – that will mean further investment is needed.

"Residents can be assured that for every pound they spend on council tax we will give them the best value. Of all the councils in the country we are still among the lowest for what we levy in council tax."

He added that the 4.99 per cent increase was unlikely to extend beyond 2024-25.

Councillor Ian Parry

A report to the Conservative-run council's ruling Cabinet says the authority had balanced the books for 2023-24, with a budget that will include £400m set aside for adult social care and to support vulnerable children.

More than £100m will be spent on school repairs and expansions, business infrastructure and highways. Projects given the green light include £50m to repair potholes and maintain roads; and building the road junction to Pets at Home’s national distribution centre in Stafford, which bosses say will create 800 jobs.

A total of £5.8m will fund the extension and refurbishment of Hawthorne House, Lichfield, to provide adult social care.

Mr Parry added: "We have got to make sure that while balancing the budget and making sure our priorities are met, we can still do those things which are important to people, which is what we are committed to do.

"Because we are a well-run, financially stable authority we are still able to invest in the future for our businesses and communities by laying down the foundations, often quite literally, for businesses to prosper and for people to be educated to fill good jobs on their doorstep."