Bridge in region is named one of the most lorry-bashed in Britain

The St John Street bridge in Lichfield

The St John Street bridge in Lichfield was hit 11 times in 2021-2022 and landed ninth on the overall list, with 1,833 strikes happening nationally.

Stonea Road bridge near Manea, in Cambridgeshire, was top suffered the most frequent damage – having been hit 33 times over the 12 months.

It was followed by Lower Down's road bridge in Wimbledon with 18 strikes, and Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with 17 strikes.

The incidents cost Government-owned Network Rail almost £12 million in compensation pay outs for delays, with the number of strikes up 13 per cent when compared to the year before – coinciding with an increase in traffic.

The Lichfield structure has been on various lists over the years – making it well-known in the city as one of the most-bashed railway bridges. It came second in the list last year with 18 strikes, and third the year before that in 2020 when it was hit 23 times.

Network Rail is relaunching its "Wise Up, Size Up" campaign as a result of the incidents, urging lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicles ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, when parcel deliveries soar.

The company's chairman Sir Peter Hendy said: "Bridge bashers cause serious safety issues on the transport network for both road and rail users.

"Every incident can delay tens of thousands of passengers while we inspect the bridge and repair any damage - creating a huge cost from public funds.

"During this very busy time of year for deliveries, we urge operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and be vigilant for road signs showing the height of bridges.

"We will report those who don't to the traffic commissioners, and they risk losing their licenses and livelihoods.

"Network Rail always looks to recover the entire repair and delay costs from the driver and the operator."

Here are the railway bridges struck the most times in 2021/22:

1. Stonea Road, near Manea, Cambridgeshire (33 strikes)

2. Lower Down's Road in Wimbledon, south-west London (18 strikes)

3. Harlaxton Road in Grantham, Lincolnshire (17 strikes)

4. Abbey Farm in Thetford, Norfolk (15 strikes)

5. Stuntney Road in Ely, Cambridgeshire (12 strikes)

6. Harefield Road bridge in West Ruislip, north-west London (12 strikes)

7. Station Road in Berkswell, West Midlands (12 strikes)

8. Station Road in Langley, Berkshire (12 strikes)

9. St John's Street in Lichfield, Staffordshire (11 strikes)