Woman who knitted to raise money for premature babies turns 100

Celebrating her 100th birthday, Marjorie Wainwright with her letter from the Queen.

Marjorie Wainwright was born on August 6, 1922, and celebrated her birthday with family over the weekend at Cannock Wood and Gentleshaw Village Hall.

The centenarian had been a "great knitter" in the past and would knit clothes for dolls. She then sold the dressed dolls to raise money for babies born prematurely at Stafford Hospital.

Marjorie has also undertaken a wide array of jobs in her long life, from working in a cast iron factory to doing a milk round on a horse and cart.

She has lived in Hednesford all her life and lived independently until having a few falls four years ago, and has since lived at Tudor House Care Home.

However, she's done her fair share of globetrotting, after catching the travel bug through her son, Terry.

Terry worked overseas in the RAF, and her trips to see him led her to France, Spain, Germany, and beyond.

"She got a taste for it," Marjorie's daughter-in-law, Anthea Jones, said.

Anthea added: "Although she's deaf, she's mentally very sharp and never misses anything. She's quite a lively addition to the care home's clientele."

Marjorie celebrated her centenary on Saturday, with special guests including her sons, Roy Wainwright and Terry Jones.

She also has five grandchildren: Stephen, Amanda, Ben, Tom, and Kelly.