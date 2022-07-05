Fire service launching free online safety training to help vulnerable people

Assistant chief fire officer Hickmott with Carmel Warren

The Olive Branch scheme will soon be available on the digital platform LearnLive, and will be used by councillors, police officers, social workers, domiciliary care providers, occupational health therapists and others.

The free training enables professionals to identify potential hazards within the homes of vulnerable people and make the necessary referrals to the fire service’s contact centre to request a home fire safety visit.

The service launched the initiative in July 2007 following the death of an elderly lady, Olive Simcock, who died following a house fire in her south Staffordshire home.

Olive’s lifestyle meant she was at high risk of being a victim of fire for several years, but was never referred to the fire and rescue service and so didn’t receive the appropriate prevention measures.

Carmel Warren, partnership and intervention manager, said: "The new delivery methods allow us to effectively reach a larger number of professionals who are capable of potentially saving a life.

"Trainers are no longer required to travel long distances and incur travel costs and take up valuable time travelling to a venue which can disrupt their demanding working lives."

She added: "The training is now readily available at the learner’s convenience and allows these individuals to give basic fire safety advice, advise clients on best practices in the event of an emergency and will advise them how to make a referral for vulnerable people in need of fire prevention advice.

"By distributing this prevention knowledge and ensuring referral pathways are readily available, we are able to collectively ensure all members of the community are well protected against fire."

The Olive Branch scheme is set to launch on Learn Live later this month.

Assistant chief fire officer Michelle Hickmott said "The Olive Branch Scheme has undoubtedly helped protect many of the most vulnerable residents in Staffordshire from fire since 2007.

"It is so important that our partners and colleagues are well trained to understand the risks in peoples homes and have a clear pathway of referral to our contact centre.

"With our training now being accessible via Learn Live, we hope to be able to reach even more professionals giving them the skills to help us protect our most vulnerable from fire in their homes."