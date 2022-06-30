Community groups invited to apply for share of £900,000 mental health grants

The NHS is distributing £900,000 for mental health projects in Staffordshire

Organisations in Staffordshire can apply for NHS grants of up to £20,000 for equipment, training, and events aimed at adults with severe mental illness.

The scheme is being managed by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire on behalf of the NHS Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust and the Combined Healthcare Trust.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation, said the charity was looking for creative grant applications from organisations who can support people over the age of 18 with severe mental illness.

He encouraged organisations to send in videos to outline their plans.

"We want dynamic ideas to make a difference and so don’t want to restrict organisations to paper forms," said Mr Adams.

Lisa Agell-Argiles, a director of the community mental health framework scheme, said: “Delivering successful programmes to support adults and older adults with mental health issues is so important to make a better society.

"The framework means that NHS community mental health services work together in a seamless way, with users central to service provision because they are much more involved in their own care and support.”