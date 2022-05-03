Bikers in Staffordshire urged to keep eye open for counterfeit protective clothing

Staffordshire Place - Staffordshire County Council

Trading standards officers attended the Classic Motorcycle Show in Stafford last month to remind people of the importance of selling certified protective items.

All equipment sold must pass CE certification or have an A rating and should have a relevant label attached confirming said biking gear is safe to use. Officers are now reminding bikers on how to spot potential fakes and what to look out for, such as no safety labelling, no packaging and low prices.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Motorcyclists are amongst the most vulnerable road users on Staffordshire roads and it’s vital that they protect themselves as best they can.

“This means using equipment and wearing clothing that meets the strict standards for safety, so in the event of an accident they are protected. As we enter the summer months, it’s a busy time for bikers which is why our Trading Standards officers are working with bikers and the sector to make sure they are aware of the dangers of uncertified kit. Officers are also reminding riders on what to look out for when purchasing equipment and how to avoid unsafe goods.

“Selling illegal riding kit can not only leave riders at serious risk of harm but also has a detrimental effect on those legitimate businesses selling such equipment. Anyone selling counterfeit riding gear could face serious consequences and our officers will take the necessary action where this is happening.”

Laws introduced in 2018 now mean that all motorcycle clothing sold in the UK and the EU is deemed personal protective equipment, meaning that it has to be tested and certified. Some items produced prior to 2018 may not have the required certified labelling but are still acceptable.