Streets to come alive in celebration of Jubilee

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

A town centre is set to become a place of fun as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Stafford Town Crier Peter Taunton will be on hand to open the event on June 3
Stafford town centre will be a hive of activity as Market Square hosts "Jubilee in Stafford", a street party on Friday, June 3 with a mixture of activities and events for all ages.

Stafford FM will be providing entertainment along a host of live acts on the stage, while there will also be street vendors, mobile bars and a mixture of retail stalls and community projects and charities.

Organiser Lorraine Conkey said: "We want everyone to get together for this great community family event and get into the spirit by dressing up in red white and blue.

"We want to include as many different sections of Staffordshire life as possible all the town’s shops, bars and restaurants to get involved, even if it’s just placing bunting all over their premises.

"We are delighted that Peter Taunton the Town Crier will introduce the Mayor of Stafford Councillor Philip Leason to officially open the event and later in the day as a representative of The Queen herself, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jeremy Lefroy will join in the celebration.

"We are working with Stafford Town Partnership, Stafford Borough Council, Stafford College, University of Wolverhampton in Stafford and Freedom Leisure to bring the town together to celebrate this auspicious occasion."

Other events on the day will include a poetry competition on the theme of "jubilation", an art competition on the same theme for 11 to 16-year-olds and a competition for primary school children to write a message to the Queen.

Road restrictions will be in place in the town centre during the day from 11am until 10pm.

To find out more about the event, click here or email Lorraine Conkey at lorraine@lrpartnership.co.uk

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

