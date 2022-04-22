Businesses ready to showcase best of county ahead of Staffordshire Day

Louisa Shaw (place brand manager, Staffordshire County Council), Alan White, (leader of Staffordshire County Council), John Henderson (chief executive, Staffordshire County Council), and Charlotte Cain (destination partnership manager, Enjoy Staffordshire) are getting ready to celebrate Staffordshire Day

Taking place on Tuesday, April 26, ahead of Staffordshire Day which falls on Sunday, May 1, the marketplace event will feature more than 20 businesses from Staffordshire and aims to be a celebration of the county’s enterprise success.

It will provide businesses with an opportunity to raise their profile by showcasing their success and why Staffordshire is a great place to do business, work, learn and visit to ministers, Lords and MPs from all parties.

Businesses will be supported by Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White and Deputy leader, Philip White, MP Theo Clarke and business leaders.

The event has been organised by We are Staffordshire, a partnership of business, education and public sector organisations promoting and marketing the county and city.

It aims to showcase Staffordshire both nationally and internationally, attracting residents, visitors, businesses and investment.

Businesses attending range from the county’s flagship manufacturers and attractions to small enterprises making their mark.

They will be joined by both Staffordshire University and the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), which recently received £13 million government funding for a new institute of technology building.

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White said: "The House of Commons Staffordshire Day event gives us the opportunity to showcase the county’s business success stories to national leaders.

"The annual Staffordshire Day is a great celebration of what we have to offer and to tell our story nationally and internationally.

"The House of Commons event is important as it gives us the reach and ability to influence those who ultimately make decisions on future funding and investment.

"We will be joined by a diverse group of businesses – both in terms of size and sector – which really demonstrates the breadth of the Staffordshire economy and its balance between rural and urban areas.

"In addition, Staffordshire University will present on how it continues to impact Staffordshire and the UK as world-leading research and knowledge organisation that sits proudly in its community."

We are Staffordshire includes a free-to-join Ambassador Network, where advocates of the county from a range of sectors can support Staffordshire’s promotion to national and international audiences as well as attending a programme of complimentary networking and thought leadership events.