College launches mental health and wellbeing partnership

The college group is offering free pampering sessions to users of the charity

Recognising the detrimental impact that the pandemic has had on mental health, hairdressing lecturer at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), Rachael White, decided to take action.

She reached out to local charity North Staffs Mind to offer their service users free pamper and pick-me-up sessions in the colleges' popular commercial salons.

Rachael, who is also a mental health champion for the college group, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with North Staffs Mind, at NSCG we feel wellbeing is the focal part to everyone’s health and happiness.

"Every image viewed on social media or in a magazine has the ability to change your mood and the way you feel about yourself.

"Your hairstyle and how you feel about it is one of the many factors that can change your mood quite instantly.

"We want to raise awareness and promote understanding and empowerment for people dealing with mental health matters.

"A positive change in appearance can give a fresh mental outlook on life, promote self-healing, give a confidence boost and help you feel a million dollars.

"This is why we are offering cut and blow dries and styling services free of charge to the amazing groups of young people and adults who receive support and advice from the fantastic team at Mind."

Following the successful launch, the college is also looking to offer pampering services to those living with and supporting people with mental health problems.

Rachael added: "Carers can sometimes be overlooked, however, we know they do a fantastic job and we hope to be able to extend the current promotion to offer relaxing treatments in our Academy Beauty Therapy salon, to help them de-stress and relax too."

North Staffs Mind offers an adult counselling service at a reduced rate for adults who are in receipt of Universal Credit and free peer support groups that run on Tuesday evenings between 6pm and 9pm at the RVC Centre in Hanley.

Kate Boundy, CEO of North Staffs Mind, said: "We are really excited about this positive and innovative new partnership project.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to work within our local community to raise awareness of mental health and boost mental wellbeing for our members.