Much-loved Cannock pub wins pub of the year award

Celebrating are Mandy and Bill Whittle, with Lara Romais, Kimberley Birch and Peter Brown

The Bridge Inn came out on top of the Cannock Chase Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) pub of the year award, which is judged by secret judges.

Eight pubs were shortlisted in total, selected by their scores on the CAMRA National Beer Scoring System, which rates the quality of a pub's beer.

Bill Whittle, owner of the pub, said: "We are really chuffed to win, especially with how things have been recently with Covid restrictions.

"We are chuffed for the staff as well, we really appreciate all the support.

"We keep a good friendly community pub, we don’t tolerate any misbehaviour and have a great local following of really nice people.

"Our beer is in premium condition and the staff make everything easy for us, they're exceptional.

"Although we are the owners , the staff have been through it so bad with Covid.

"They are the people on the frontline putting up with it everyday.

"They have been fantastic and I cannot thank them enough, they really are the best."

Also based in Cannock, Newhall Arms finished in 2nd place and Arcade came 3rd.

Chris Southall, press and publicity officer for Cannock Chase CAMRA, said: "The Bridge Inn was a very popular choice and it was a well deserved win.

"To start with, scores are taken from the beer scoring site which make a shortlist of eight.

"Each pub then received a secret visit from our panel of judges, who judge the pubs with a set of criteria.

"The main point is the quality of the beer, that scores the most points

"We also look at service, atmosphere and value for money.

"It is always a very close competition, there are some good pubs the area.

"We have had four different winners in four years, to win it you have to be very good at what you do."