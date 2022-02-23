Golf club near Wombourne is to close after sale

Staffordshire Golf Club at Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne

The Staffordshire Golf Club off Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne, is due to shut after the owners said they were struggling to guarantee the long-term future of the site.

The course, which was once owned by the Earl of Dudley, has endured a difficult two years, with Covid-19 restrictions causing revenues to drop with the on/off closures of the clubhouse and wedding venue.

Membership monies were also reimbursed in full for when the course was shut due to the pandemic and this, combined with rising energy and operational costs, meant owners C C Cooper (Lye) were battling to keep it open.

Members have been notified of the deal, said to be with a local businessman, and the expected closure of the venue will be at the beginning of May, with the option to have all fees refunded or their membership transferred to the firm’s sister course at Perton Park, near Wolverhampton.

All golf software for individuals will be retained so that any score/handicaps can be transferred to other clubs if required.

The management team are also in discussions with organisers that were due to hold events at the club from May onwards to return monies and to identify alternative options.

“This has been such a difficult decision to take after being the family custodians of this historic course for more than 30 years,” explained Mark Allen, director at C C Cooper (Lye).

“The challenges of operating the site have been growing and were exacerbated by the unprecedented pressures that we all faced and continue to face during Covid-19. Major investment would have been needed to diversify activities and this was a decision we were considering when we were approached, out of the blue, by a local businessman to purchase the land and buildings," he explained.

The sale of the land and buildings will allow C C Cooper (Lye) to focus on Perton Park Golf Club, which has seen more than £500,000 invested over the last four years.

This has created a premier golfing facility at Perton offering all-round golf and fitness for all ages, as well as one of Wolverhampton’s newest tourist attractions in Wolverhampton Adventure Golf that currently attracts 40,000 visitors every year.

Mr Allen said: “We know there will be a lot of disappointment that we have had to close The Staffordshire, but we were left with little option.

“A dedicated team has been set-up to work with members, staff and event organisers to provide clear communication and to find the best possible outcome for everyone.”

The first nine holes at the course opened in 1974 and it was 18 from 1976 when it was known as Blackhills Golf Club.