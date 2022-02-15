Hero lorry driver saves life of stricken motorist on M6 Toll near Burntwood

Kirk Mount saved a drivers life on the M6 Toll Road

Kirk Mount then dragged the motorist from his crashed car on the southbound carriageway by Burntwood and gave him CPR.

The 35-year-old from Burnley is a former soldier and was driving a fully-laden 44-tonne truck when the drama unfolded on the morning of Monday, January 31.

A Range Rover in front of him crashed into the central reservation and rolled backwards, before coming to a halt.

Kirk, who served in the Royal Artillery for seven years, positioned his lorry across all three lanes to slow down oncoming traffic, and jumped from his cab to investigate.

A couple in another car also stopped and the trio saw the Range Rover driver appeared to be suffering a medical episode.

The doors were locked, so Kirk and the others smashed a window and then managed to open the driver’s side.

Kirk found the man was unresponsive without a pulse and was not breathing so he pulled him from the vehicle, lay him on the ground and started CPR.

Luckily a medical professional saw what was going on and had a defibrillator with him, which he used to assist in the life-saving drama.

He is understood to have suffered a heart attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kirk said: "It was a combined effort by several of us to save this man’s life. It’s really nice to hear he is recovering. It could have had such a different, tragic outcome.

"My military training kicked in when I saw what was happening. My first thought was to position my lorry to protect the driver and others approaching, to prevent anyone hitting his vehicle and causing further incidents. His car was in a very dangerous position. I was a bit shaken by it all, but glad to be able to help.”

Kirk’s boss Mark, from Mark Thompson Transport, was full of praise for his actions.

He said: "What Kirk did was amazing. We had a call from the M6 Toll team explaining they wanted to thank him too, as he was their hero.

"We’re very proud of Kirk. It was a distressing and unpleasant incident, but Kirk kept his cool and used his military training to help ensure a happy outcome. We wish the motorist involved all the best."

M6 Toll chief operating officer James Hodson said: "First of all, we would like to pass on our thoughts and best wishes to the driver involved in the medical emergency on the M6 Toll road.

"The team would also like to praise the heroic actions of Kirk Mount, the Mark Thompson Transport HGV driver, who helped him at the scene. Our operations team were alerted to what was taking place and, working in coordination with the emergency services, the M6toll incident support unit was dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.