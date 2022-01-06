Three fashion labels open new shops at Cannock designer village

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

Skateboarder favourites Vans, American casual outfitters Carhartt WIP and sportswear brand Castore join more than 40 top labels with outlets at the £160 million village which opened in April last year.

Mike Thomas, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands is delighted with the new additions.

He said: "We’re thrilled to welcome three influential fashion brands to the centre!Mill Green boasts more than 40 designer stores, including brands such as Hobbs, Joules, Ted Baker, Guess, Police, Superdry, Adidas, Boss, Calvin Klein, Dune, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Lindt, Gant, Phase Eight, Yankee Candle, Skechers, Under Armour and Radley.

"Vans remains one of the most prominent companies in casual fashion worldwide – with an established reputation for quality skate apparel and accessories running alongside its iconic checkboard footwear – a staple in every fashionistas wardrobe."

He added: "Carhartt WIP known for its authentic adaptations of American workwear has become renowned for its staple pieces including sports-inspired sweatshirts, stylish outerwear and comfortable men’s and women’s clothing collections – another great addition to our growing mix of premium retailers.

"Finally, premium sportswear brand Castore has also opened its doors – the brand is famed for its luxury sportswear performance collections for both men and women."

The three new stores at McArthurGlen will be a boost to the designer outlet village after its opening was beset by delays.

Originally given planning permission in 2016 the Mill Green village was slated to open in September 2020 but eventually opened in April 2021.

Highways and roads around the village had to be ripped up and altered to accommodate the major development which now employs more than 700 people.