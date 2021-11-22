Town unveils two dates for free parking at Christmas

Tamworth at Christmas

The free festive parking initiative returns next month after what has been another difficult year for the town’s business community.

Charges will be waived in all Tamworth Borough Council car parks on two Saturdays – December 11 and December 18.

Ankerside Shopping Centre is also offering free parking in its car park on those dates but the offer does not apply to the NCP car park on the site of the former Gungate Precinct.

It is hoped the initiative will encourage more people to come into the town centre to do their Christmas shopping and give the shops and businesses as much of a boost as possible in December.

Cllr Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are keen to support the town centre, especially during such another difficult year due to the pandemic restrictions.

“It gives us a real opportunity to attract new visitors to Tamworth and to support our businesses by demonstrating what the town has to offer.