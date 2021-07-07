Traffic restrictions to be in place for Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire event

Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire takes place on Sunday, July 18

The popular event will see 1,000 athletes from across the country take part in the triathlon, which has a route spanning four district areas on Sunday, July 18.

People are being advised to check the route and timings if they are planning on travelling on the day. Some one-way road closures will be in place.

This will be the first large event taking place in Staffordshire since the pandemic began, so spectators are encouraged to support it safely and in line with current guidelines.

Athletes begin with one lap swim of Chasewater near Burntwood, before getting on their bikes for the 56-mile cycle route through Staffordshire's countryside. It will take in the villages of Nethertown, Yoxall, Hanbury, Marchington and Abbot’s Bromely, then over Blithfield Reservoir and into Rugeley town centre. Riders will then follow the A513 through Milford before heading to Stafford along Tixall Road.

The half-marathon distance two-and-a-half loop run route starts at Riverway, Stafford, and follows the River Sow path to the town centre and then on to Stafford Castle along the A518 Newport Road. It finishes in the Market Square.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “It’s great to see the Ironman event back in Staffordshire after its absence last year. We expect to see around 1,000 athletes take part, bringing in families and friends from across the UK and beyond.

“While this year’s event is being held with restrictions still in place, people will be able to come out to spectate safely and support local businesses. Ironman helps to showcase Staffordshire’s countryside, towns and villages.

“We are reminding people to check the route and planned closures for on the day which will be lifted as the event progresses.”