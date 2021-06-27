Wayne and Coleen Rooney spotted at Staffordshire village pub

Pete Hyde with Wayne.

The former England and Manchester United player was on a barge and had stopped outside The Hartley Arms in Wheaton Aston on Saturday with wife Coleen and friends.

Pete Hyde, a plasterer from Wheaton Aston, heard that Wayne Rooney was at the pub so he rushed down to the canal.

He said: “Someone I know said Wayne Rooney was at The Hartley, I went down there with the kids and he was sat outside the pub with Coleen and four friends.

Jaret Hyde with Wayne

“They were on a barge and moored up on the canal near the pub. My son Jaret, who is 10, is a big football fan and he was so excited to meet England’s record scorer. It was amazing and he had his picture taken with Rooney and had a football signed by him.

“We had a little chat, we talked about football and he didn’t reveal where they were travelling to next on the canal. When they were sat outside the pub they said they didn’t want pictures, but Wayne walked by himself down the canal and was happy to have pictures and a chat then.