Last effort to save bus services fails

Staffordshire County Council currently supports the county’s network of buses and Dial-A-Ride services by paying out £2.6 million a year.

But next April, the subsidy will be reduced to £1.3m.

The decision had previously been approved by cabinet chiefs but was called in by Labour leader councillor Sue Woodward, who made one last attempt to save services for the vulnerable after calling-in the decision for further scrutiny at a meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Woodward has said that the decision will have a ‘significant impact’ on some of the most vulnerable people in Staffordshire, potentially isolating them.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: "I feel the withdrawal of the subsidy at this this point is going to make things worse for residents at a time when our bus services are already lacking.

"It is disappointing that our MPs and other senior politicians across the county didn't get involved with the consultation because the move will have a significant impact."

"The first reason I called this in is because I think there has been insufficient research into the opportunities for replacing bus services if they are withdrawn following the withdrawal.

"Although the council have repeated their ambition to look after the most vulnerable people in our communities I am concerned that those who maintain their independence through using these buses may find themselves increasingly isolated.

"There is a health impact that comes from loneliness and we have an epidemic of this across the country, this will lead to higher costs for the county council in the future.

"There may also be businesses that depend on the people who use these services and this could lead to the end of them, which would be a big regret."

The final decision to go ahead with the plans follows a public consultation completed by 2,000 people.

Four options were given, with some raising fears over getting to the doctors, visiting friends and family and doing their shopping.

However, the changes will now official go ahead in April.

Councillor Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial at Staffordshire County Council, said: "This has been an extremely comprehensive consultation and has been an example of good communication.

"We have had challenging conversations and discussed this in depth many times.

"We will ensure that this operation gets the best possible value for money and as many services as possible are kept."

Councillor Mike Parry questioned why the decision had been called-in and said: "This costs money to hold meetings like this and this decision seems to have been called in as a way of political point scoring simply because it isn't agreed with."