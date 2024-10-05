Watch: Restaurant near Bridgnorth celebrates after its fine dining menu is recognised by the AA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Acton at Morville, near Bridgnorth, closed in 2018 and was branded an eyesore.

Marcio Reis and chef Kad Jones with Ben Cole and Harriette Davies..

But last year, the pub reopened under new management and was fully refurbished.

The Acton at Morville, Bridgnorth, where staff have won a prestigious AA award..

Now the Acton has become the only restaurant in the Bridgnorth area to be awarded two AA Rosette's for its food after a visit by inspectors.