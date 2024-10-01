Bridgnorth Aluminium rolls out £2m investment at Shropshire site – with jobs to be created

The company, which employs more than 330 people, has seen sales increase by 33 per cent in 2024 and is currently recruiting for another ten roles.

The growth is good news for the business which was negatively impacted in 2023 by rising UK energy prices and the decision of a major customer to move production from Europe to China.

However, directors say the company’s decision to restructure and target new markets in EV technology and packaging is already proving successful.

Gerhard Trilling, General Manager of Bridgnorth Aluminium, said annual accounts due to be filed imminently would show a reduction in turnover of 43 per cent in 2023, but the 2024 order book was looking strong.

He said: “We are ahead of our recovery plan. We expected our Bridgnorth workforce to total around 305 but we’re already at 330, with more jobs being created now for additional production operatives plus support roles in engineering and other disciplines."

Gerhard Trilling

“The £2m investment in casthouse technology will support our growing order book in the EV market and packaging and we are positioning ourselves to support the growing demand for aluminium products in battery technology and in electrification.”

Bridgnorth Aluminium primarily manufactures aluminium coils for use in lithographic printing plates, pharma and household foils for packaging, and battery foil stocks for electrification.

The new £1.6m investment is in molten metal filtration equipment which is deployed prior to the casting process and will support the company to increase its share of new and growing markets.

Adam Hunter, Deputy General Manager, added: “The leading-edge technology will give Bridgnorth Aluminium cleaner metal in the casting process. This is really important for the battery foil market as well as high-end packaging.”

The company’s core business remains in lithographic printing for companies across the globe, with 90% of its products exported outside of the UK. It has a dedicated Research & Development department and production capabilities spanning casting, hot/cold rolling, heat treatment, slitting, levelling and degreasing.

Mr Trilling said: “Our 2023-2024 accounts are due to be announced later this month and figures will reflect the negative impact of one major European customer deciding to move production to China amid the background of rising energy prices in the UK.

“The print market remains robust and we expect profitability to recover considerably in 2024-2025.”