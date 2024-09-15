Police confirm motorcyclist killed in crash with car on A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash involving the rider's green Kawasaki and a white Dacia 4x4 on Sunday morning.

The vehicles collided at around 10am on the A442 at Quatford, between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 10am this morning, on the A442 between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, a green Kawasaki motorbike and a white Dacia 4x4 collided.

"Sadly, the motorbike rider – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are on-going."

The A442 was closed in both directions following the crash. Photo: Google

Witnesses reported seeing several ambulances attend the scene, including the air ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident. According to traffic data, it remained closed at around 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the incident, or in the moments before, is asked to contact police.

Information can be passed to officers by calling PC Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or by emailing DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk