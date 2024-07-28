Crash near Bridgnorth closes main road as emergency services rush to scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said a road closure was in place on the A442 near Quatt, by the junction to Hampton Loade, at about 7.20am today.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.

In a post on social media site X, West Mercia Police said: "07:22 | Road closure A442 nr Quatt, Shropshire

"Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure in place on A442 nr Quatt (by the junction to Hampton Loade).

"This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route. Updates to follow."

In an update Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire crews to the area after being called to a "three vehicle road traffic collision" at around 6.20am.

An update from the service said firefighters used cutting equipment to get people out of the vehicles.

They said that the ambulance service were also in attendance and those injured were left in the care of paramedics.